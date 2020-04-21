Deadpool & The X-Force have come to Fortnite

Now you can enjoy Fortnite with an added dash of early 90s comic book excess as the iconic X-Men off-shoot team, X-Force, is now part of Fortnite with the latest updates.

The X-Force update features a series of challenges to unlock a free Deadpool (in his modern, X-Force specific grey and black spandex) while other characters from the team are available to buy with V-Bucks.

The bundle includes Cable, the white-haired, steel-armed, ammo pouch hoarding time-traveller most well known for Josh Brolin’s portrayal in Deadpool 2. Next up is the human lucky rabbit’s foot that is Domino, also best known for her appearance in Deadpool 2, played with scene-stealing verve by Zazie Beets. Finally, there is Psylocke, probably far less famously known for her regrettable inclusion in the already very regrettable X-Men: Apocalypse.

The X-Force outfit bundle will currently set you back 3,000 V-Bucks, although Epic is likely to raise the cost to 4,500 in the near future. You can also buy these skins individually for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Another bundle offered is the X-Force gear set, which includes Cable's Unstoppable Force hammer, Domino's Probability Daggers, Psylocke’s purple psi-blade, and a Psylocke themed glider. This bundle will run for 2,500 V-Bucks but will be increased to 4,000 sometime soon. Individual purchases are also available, with Psylocke’s gear coming in at 1,200 Vs and Domino and Cable’s weapons costing just 800.

