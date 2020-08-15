DC FanDome event to unveil new Batman game from Arkham Origins devs, plus more on Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad

Next weekend will see the first-ever DC FanDome event, a live online mega convention in place of more traditional comic con, where they will host panels and reveal new information on anticipated DC Comics series, movies, TV shows, and even a few games.

Both reveals will be taking place on Saturday, 22nd of August at the Hall of Heroes broadcast (the FanDome’s equivalent of Hall H at San Diego Comic Com) starting with a reveal from Warner Bros. Games Montreal at 6:30 PM BST which is expected to be called Gotham Knights after Warner Bros. registered the domain name “GothamKnightsGame.com.”

WB Games Montreal have long teased that the Court of Owls would be involved in this game as antagonists. The Court of Owls is an organisation that has existed since the dawn of Gotham, influencing the city’s fate through political influence and often violent force. They were created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo during their superlative New 52 run on Batman, the books are well worth seeking out for any Batfans in need of a good read.

The other big reveal, one already confirmed by Rocksteady, is the upcoming Suicide Squad game which will be Rocksteady’s first title since Batman: Arkham Knight. The DC FanDome schedule revealed the full title of the game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Anyone who has seen Rocksteady’s evocative teaser image will not be surprised by this development, which focused on Superman caught in the Squad’s crosshairs.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be revealed in full during a panel later in the day hosted by LEGO Batman himself, Will Arnett, at 1:10 AM.

The full DC FanDome schedule can be found by follow the link.