Cyberpunk is everywhere: House Flipper gets new themed DLC while Serious Sam get Blade Runner mod

Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be hitting gamers in ten whole days and everyone is excited about what feels like the biggest gaming event outside of the next-gen console launches. Even other games are getting in on the Cyberpunk hype train with a series of fun looking updates.

House Flipper, the DIY sim that took Twitch by storm earlier this year, has a new Cyberpunk DLC pack that will give you the chance to renovate and flip an apartment that once belonged to a hacker in the future dystopia of Neo-Tokyo and comes with over 60 appropriately themed items.

The DLC is available on Steam right now with PS4 and Xbox One versions expected to get the package in an update this week.

Serious Sam is also getting a cyberpunk makeover by way of a Blade Runner inspired total conversion mod called Blade Runner: Cells Interlinked 2021.

It sees you play a prototype Nexus-8 replicant named Trixie fighting her away across an alt-future 2021 version Los Angeles (remember the original film was set in 2019), and she must evade Blade Runners, mercs, and cops.

This total conversion was built on Serious Sam Fusion by modder Syndroid, who promises the game will not feel like any other Serious Sam games or mods: "Don't expect Serious Sam type of gameplay."

It certainly looks like its own thing and beautifully captures the mood and aesthetic of the Blade Runner movies, definitely one to keep an eye on while you wait for Cyberpunk 2077 to drop on 10th December.

Blade Runner: Cells Interlinked 2021 is downloadable from Serious Sam Fusion's Steam Workshop right now. Syndroid adds that further support is on the way in the form of VR support and improved character animations. Also, worth noting, "Try not to save and load a game while the NPC stands on the lift in level 2."

I guess that sort of thing would expose you as a replicant.