With all the story-focused dialogue and NPC chatter, it is always expected that an RPG script is going to be big. With Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has to cram a whole city into a game and make it function as a living entity, and that means dense populations with things to say. With that in mind, check out just a sample of the script for the Japanese dub, courtesy of CD Projekt Red’s Japanese localisation manager, Yuki Nishio.

If you dropped that on a grown man it would probably pulverise him. I am not endorsing this action as murder is bad and so is wasting paper, just use your imagination.

Looking at that sample script, the sheer magnitude of translating this game into foreign languages is clear. It is understandable why some languages will not be covered at launch, including Korean, and that voice pack updates would be implemented by the end of the year.

We will be getting more Cyberpunk 2077 news at the end of the week as CD Projekt Red streams the fourth episode of their Night City Wire series this on Thursday, 15th October at 5 pm BST / 9 am PT / 12 pm ET.