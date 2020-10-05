Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City map leaks online

Cyberpunk 2077 is a little over a month away and it looks like we have our first insight into the scale of the world of Night City after a few images leaked.

First spotted on ResetEra, some swag from the boxed editions of Cyberpunk 2077 has surfaced online. The surprisingly creased map gives us an idea of Night City’s layout as well as the size of the surrounding areas.

Obviously, this is smaller than The Witcher 3’s massive world but Night City is certainly more densely populated with more moving parts than the expansive landscapes of Witcher. While the map is not the biggest we have ever seen, players are not going to be short of places to explore.