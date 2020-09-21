CD Projekt Red have confirmed that the main campaign in their upcoming dystopian RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will be "slightly shorter than the Witcher 3," due in part to many players not finishing Geralt's quest in the 2015 game.

Speaking in a post-stream (thanks ResetEra) after Friday's Night City Wire, senior quest designer for the game Patrick K Mills said that the company got "a lot of complaints about The Witcher 3's main story just being too long," adding that "tremendous amounts of people played through that game really far, but never made it to the end."

"We want you to see the whole story. So we did shorten the main story, but we have lots to do and in terms of a completionist campaign, I just don't have that number," Mills added.

With Cyberpunk due out in only a few weeks now, CD Projekt Red's latest livestream looked at the gangs and streets of Night City, with our gaming editor Andrew summarising what you missed - you can catch here.

It's not just Keanu Reeves you can expect to see in the long-awaited game either, with former IGN journalist and current Funhaus/Inside Gaming member Alanah Pearce announcing that she has a small role in the game too.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be hitting PS4, Xbox One, and PC on 19th November. Stadia is expected to get it before the end of the year and PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades are due in 2021.