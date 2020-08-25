It looks like Cyberpunk 2077 will feature free DLC, as well as the paid for expansions that CD Projket Red had earlier confirmed.

The Polish developer responded to a fan on Twitter who wanted to know whether the game would have free DLC similar to their previous RPG The Witcher III.

CD Projket Red have set the bar high for themselves, free DLC or not. Blood and Wine, the second expansion to the Wild Hunt, is considered one of the best expansions to a game ever, with it currently holding a 92 on Metacritic.

It felt for a long time that this game might not make it out on this generation of consoles, it's been delayed a few times this year already, let's hope it lives up to the hype when Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on 19th November 2020.