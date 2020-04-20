Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on Xbox Series X at launch - but it won't be the all-singing, all-dancing Next Generation version...

CD Projekt Red have confirmed that the Xbox Series X will allow gamers who own the Xbox One version to play on the next generation console from launch - but it won't be built for the next generation platform, with a fully realised next generation release to follow at some point in the future.

Previously we knew that the Xbox edition of Cyberpunk 2077 would support smart delivery meaning that owners of the game would be able to play it on both the current and next generation iterations of the console and this latest news clarifies that the game will indeed be playable on both but via what would appear to be backwards compatibility functionality that the Xbox Series X has baked in. There may be improvements in terms of frame rate or textures but it isn't being built for the Xbox Series X for this release.

In the earnings call that sparked this latest round of news and speculation, CD Projekt Red's SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski said "However, when it comes to a proper, full-blown next-gen version, that’s going to come later, we haven’t announced when and I don’t have a new comment here on that."

The latest clarification brings with it more ambiguity - while it would appear that the Xbox Series X ability to play the game does indeed fit their previous announcement of support for Smart Delivery, the news that it won't be significantly improved upon the console's launch has led to much speculation that there still be a paid upgrade to the proper next gen version in the future. Of course if this was the case, all Xbox One games already would support Smart Delivery via backwards compatibility so that would weaken the perception of one of Microsoft's biggest Xbox Series X selling points.

Since news broke CD Projekt Red have released a further clarification in an attempt to clear up the confusion and have reiterated that, via Smart Delivery, the Xbox Series X edition of the game will indeed be the fully enhanced version of the title when that is made available at an unspecified later date, in the meantime players will be able to experience the game as is on initial release via backwards compatibility. It is still looking likely that the next generation PlayStation 5 release will require a separate purchase even if players own the game on the PlayStation 4.