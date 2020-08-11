Cyberpunk 2077 showcases life paths and a badass arsenal in new trailers

CD Projekt Red released a new Night City Wire stream yesterday in the build-up to Cyberpunk 2077 and, by all accounts, it was another big success. Everything coming out of The Witcher 3 devs latest blockbuster is looking very cool and very promising.

This time CDPR focused on ‘life paths’ and the versatile weapon system the game will employ.

First up is the Life Paths trailer which spotlights the three backstory options available to you when you design your character. You can select between a Street Kid, a Corpo, or a Nomad. Each story has its own unique opening and character perks, you can either enter the world of Night City as a low-level street punk, a top-level corporate player or as a complete outsider who lives in the Outland wastes surrounding Night City.

This is one of my favourite elements in an RPG, a major standout for me being Dragon Age: Origins, something that often gets overlooked now but looks to be getting the right amount of focus in Cyberpunk 2077.

The second big reveal for the stream was Tools Of Destruction, which delves into the substantial arsenal that you will have at your disposal as you fight your way through the mean Night City streets.

Every gamer likes a healthy weapons selection and it looks like CDPR will serve us well with Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to storm the world of gaming in November on PC, PS4, Xbox One, with free upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X coming.