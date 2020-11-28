Cyberpunk 2077 runs "surprisingly good" on PS4 and Xbox One

CD Projekt CEO Adam Kaciński has recently praised Cyberpunk 2077's current-gen performance.

In a Q3 020 earnings conference call this week (and transcribed by Seeking Alpha), Kaciński noted that Cyberpunk 2077's performance on the base PS4 and Xbox One is "surprisingly good, I would say, for such a huge world."

Kaciński did add that the performance on these base consoles is lower than the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X but still "surprisingly good." There have been recurring concerns around Cyberpunk 2077 on current-gen systems after the game needed to be delayed so CD Projekt Red could focus on making the game run better on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Things are apparently well on their way now as CD Projekt Red has released gameplay footage comparing performance for the PS4 Pro/PS5 and Xbox One X/Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077. Kaciński added: "We had those extra three weeks and we achieved a lot by – within this final stretch So, we believe that the game is performing great on every platform. Of course, accordingly to platform capabilities, but not every platform should be great."

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia and available on PS5 and Xbox Series X by backwards compatibility (with next-gen upgrades coming next year) on 10th December.