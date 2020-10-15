Cyberpunk 2077 meets Porsche 911

First teased in tonight’s Night City Wire Episode 4, the Cyberpunk 2077 will be adding the classic Porsche 911 Turbo to its impressive roster of vehicles.

Based on the range first launched in 1974, this Porsche 911 will be based on the 1977 model and is the car of choice of Johnny Silverhand, one of the core protagonists of Cyberpunk 2077, played by Keanu Reeves.

“Johnny's a legend of the Cyberpunk universe. When thinking about what kind of car he'd be driving through the streets of Night City, we knew it would have to be one just as legendary as he is. Having Johnny's story in mind, and being huge fans of Porsche ourselves, the answer could only be the classic 911 Turbo," said Paweł Mielniczuk, Art Director of Characters, Weapons and Vehicles for CD Projekt Red.

You can see the Porsche 911 Turbo reveal below, courtesy of CD Projekt Red.

If you happen to be in Stuttgart between 15th and 22nd October, a real-life and fully operational rendition of the Johnny Silverhand variant will be on display outside the Porsche Museum.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released 19th November for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Stadia. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles when available. A free next-gen upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077 will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions at a later date.