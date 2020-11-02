Cyberpunk 2077 issues cause CD Projekt Red’s stock to drop 25% in two months

The Cyberpunk 2077 developer has seen its share price drop by 25% over two months.

The drop followed an August peak that coincided with the announcement of their Pokémon Go-style AR title, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, for mobile devices.

As per GamesIndustry.Biz’s reporting, at the peak, the price per share was around USD 116 and had slipped to USD 84 by the end of October. As a result, CD Projekt Red saw its market cap drop by almost $2.9 billion.

In those two months, the developer was hit with several high-profile problems from reports of mandatory crunch and a three-week delay to polish up the current-gen versions.

The stock market is a precarious system, a new product announcement can see the prices shoot up but any turbulence will send it crashing down. This is why major companies try to mitigate delays as much as possible, it does not excuse things like crunch but it does rationalise why they happen so often. Decisions at this level of the industry come with literally millions of consequences.

CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski has promised there will be no further delays, as the game is now finished and as such the problems they are addressing are very different to previous delays.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to be released 10th December on all major platforms.