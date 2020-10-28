Cyberpunk 2077 is “ready” on PC, current-gen console polish suggested as the reason for delay

After yesterday’s disappointing news that Cyberpunk 2077 was being pushed back to 10th December, it has come about that the PC version is “ready” and it “plays well” on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The reason offered for the delay is to polish the versions for current-gen consoles.

Speaking on a conference call (as reported by Pap Business) addressing the recent delay, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski said this would be the final delay, explaining that the reason for this delay is unique compared to the previous delays.

“The game for PC is ready and plays well on next-gen consoles and the company is finalising the process concerning current-gen consoles.”

This tracks with rumblings heard within the industry. That the game is done for PC, ready to go any time, but the PS4 and Xbox One versions will require substantial day-one support to improve performance.

The mention that Cyberpunk 2077 “plays well” on next-gen systems is significant because the version they will be testing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be the backwards compatible current-gen build, as the next-gen upgrade is not due until maybe next year. This means the hardware is making a notable difference, with the next-gen boasting ‘load screen’ eliminating loading times perhaps the current-gen consoles are suffering from serious load time issues. We have seen how patches have vastly reduced load times for games like The Last of Us: Remastered and Until Dawn, it’s possible the inevitable day one patch for Cyberpunk 2077 will be to improve loading times

In better news, CD Projekt's SVP of Business Development, Michal Nowakowski said the new delay would have no knock-on effect to the planned Cyberpunk 2077 DLC and expansions.