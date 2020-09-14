Cyberpunk 2077 has already been platinumed!

While most gamers have an interminably long two-month wait before they can get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 to unlock their first precious trophy, someone has already got the full set with the first-ever Platinum for the game being accomplished today.

Obviously, they had a bit of a head start on the rest of us, as they are Łukasz Babiel, Quality Assurance Lead at CD Projekt Red. Babiel tweeted out a screenshot of his platinum trophy to show he has now hit 100% completion on the upcoming sci-fi RPG.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits all major systems on 19th November, just in time for the next generation.