Cyberpunk 2077 gives us a closer look at the streets and gangs of Night City

The third episode of CD Projekt Red’s Night City Wire hit the streams this week and gave fans dying to know more about Cyberpunk 2077 a lot to obsess over between now and the games 19th November release.

First up was an up-close look at the neon-soaked streets of Night City, giving us a closer insight into the sights and sounds, the varied cultures, the distinctive character of each sector. This city looks huge, a lot of care seems to have gone into making Night City offer something new with every step you take.

Senior game designer, Miles Tost, goes into this in more detail in a post-video interview with CDPR’s UK Head of Comms and regular Night City Wire host, Hollie Bennett.

“We wanted to make a city that is very, very believable,” he said, emphasising the importance of immersion before adding “we also wanted to provide enough variety in districts so that exploring Night City will always be fun.”

When so many open-world games suffer from a serious problem of copy/pasting assets to inorganically expand the map (looking at you, Ubisoft), hearing this was music to the ears. Of course, anyone who has played a CD Projekt Red game before will already know how exceptional their world design can be, there was never any real worry that Night City would not be a marvel of world-building. The entire interview is worth watching for a great insight into the design philosophies of this developer.

What’s more, the game's personality comes through here really well. This feels like it is going for some really cutting satire, bringing to mind the stuff 2000AD would do at their peak. As a big Judge Dredd fan, any game that gives me that vibe is something to be excited about.

The segment also provides a URL for fans fo follow, www.nightcity.love, which takes you to an in-game website. This offers you fun insights into the world of Night City, including its current political climate and more images of the different districts on offer.

The next segment was dedicated to the various gangs that run those streets.

Maelstrom, The Valentinos, 6th Street, Voodoo Boys, Animals, Tiger Claws, Moxes, and more. These gangs rum their own distinct turf and some even war with each other for that turf, such as the Latin-based Valentinos and right-wing MAGA descendants 6th Street.

You will work for them and against them but not as one of them. Your character, V, is a Mercenary and no gang will trust their loyalty enough to bring them in. There is a lot of extra gear that comes with each gang including vehicles, clothing, and weapons.

Mateusz Tomaszkiewcz, Cyberpunk 2077’s Quest Director, said his personal favourite gang is Malestrom. These cybernetic mod-happy psychopaths seem to be among the scariest snd most unpredictable gangs of Nighty City and I’m sure players will be running into a lot of trouble with them this November.

After sharing the results of a PC case modding contest, the episode capped off with the minimum and recommended PC specs for Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be hitting PS4, Xbox One, and PC on 19th November. Stadia is expected to get it before the end of the year and PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades are due in 2021.