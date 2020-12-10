Cyberpunk 2077 gets a surprise boost on Xbox Series X

The console editions of Cyberpunk 2077 are getting roundly criticised right now due to their low resolutions and framerate - neither of which, in all honesty, are a surprise. Both the base Xbox and PS4 consoles are struggling to run the game and even the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro aren't turning in an out an impressive experience.

That said - this is a game that has been built with the future in mind and on a good spec PC it looks and plays well, bugs not withstanding. The next gen consoles are currently waiting for their dedicated editions which are due next year but can play the game regardless via backwards compatibility. And there's one area where Xbox Series X is beating both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S - it has a dedicated quality mode.

While the next generation consoles are currently targeting 60fps via a performance mode, Xbox Series X owners can instead opt for higher resolution at the expense of frame rate . The 4K 30fps quality mode reportedly does make the game look nicer but the frame rate is probably the more important feature for most players.

Right now it would seem that if you're a console player the best option is to pick up and play on the Series X, but that could all change next year when the dedicated next generation releases promise to deliver something closer to top end PC performance and quality.