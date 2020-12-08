Cyberpunk 2077 game feature is a potential epilepsy risk, it has been revealed

In Cyberpunk 2077 there is a game mechanic known as Braindances (or BDs), a virtual reality experience created from real people's memories and experiences. They occur a few times during the plot but never felt like a major part of the game while playing. However, epileptic reviewers have reported the flashing imagery preceding a BD can be potentially harmful to those who live with epilepsy.

In a report from GameInformer, Liana Ruppert detailed her experiences playing Cyberpunk 2077, and along the way formed a guide for epileptic players while we wait for these issues to be officially addressed.

"During my time with Cyberpunk 2077, I suffered from one major seizure and felt several moments where I was close to another one," Ruppert wrote. "I kept going because I made that decision to, and I feel like that decision helped me sort of slap together a small little guide for players wanting to take part in this game for fear of missing out."

Ruppert explains a few "general triggers" in the game. These come in the form of "red glitching animations seen throughout" and, when walking into clubs or bars, Ruppert found them to be "immediate danger zones for epileptics."

She also noted during the story "a flickering pale blue glitch effect" occurs, which Ruppert notes won't "be a trigger for everyone", but suggests adjusting the colourblind modes, and turning down the brightness of your screen to be safe.

The Braindances are the greatest concern, however, as Ruppert says these can be a trigger "on many levels". When the braindance headset activates a series of rapid blinking lights, intended to stimulate the users brain in-game, but Ruppert says this pattern is "much like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure when they need to trigger one for diagnosis purposes." Ruppert recommends vulnerable players look away completely or close their eyes.

As a player without any fear of seizures, I was completely oblivious to these issues so learning about them is certainly eye-opening. These trigger areas are not constant in the game but even one danger is too many, we hope CD Projekt Red can enact some comprehensive solutions in their settings to help players cope with their time in the game.

Unfortunately, after this important matter came to light, the most toxic portions of our community took this entirely constructive criticism as a personal attack and began bombarded Liana and other epileptic gamers with potentially triggering video displays.

This is assault. Physical assault, plain and simple. If you think a game is worth defending to the point of possibly killing someone then you need to get out of this community and you certainly need to get off this site. Games may be for everyone but this site is not for you.

CD Projekt Red has not yet publically commented on these raised issues but we will keep up to date on any developments.