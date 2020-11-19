Cyberpunk 2077 drops a new gameplay trailer

As part of tonight's Night City Wire, a new gameplay trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 has dropped that gets breaks down the conflicts your character will be navigating and the in-depth with all the core gameplay systems you will be getting to grips with when the game drops.

Driving, combat, dialogue-trees, and character customisation; it's all covered here. We get the best look at the upgrade menus and the myriad of class options open to you.

The trailer sets up why your character, V, finds the digital ghost of Johnny Silverhand (a renegade dead rocker from the past, played by Keanu Reeves) trapped inside your head and pushing you to burn the city down.

Cyberpunk 2077 looks to be one of the biggest and most ambitious RPGs of all time and this trailer offers a fraction of why. Gamers will not have to wait long for their chance to experience it for themselves when the game releases on PS4, Xbox One, PC ad Stadia with backwards compatibility available on PS5 and Xbox Series X with a full next-gen update expected in the near future.

When more Night City Wire content is made available, we will share it here on The Digital Fix.