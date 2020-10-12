Cyberpunk 2077 Crunch: Devs reportedly chose crunch over extra delay

After recent reports of CD Projekt Red making their staff work a six-day workweek to troubleshoot bugs ahead of its November release date of Cyberpunk 2077, more info has possibly leaked that might complicate the issue.

On the 8th October edition of the Game Informer Show, Liana Ruppert explains that the crunch may have come following an internal discussion with the devs.

Heard at around the 58-minute mark, Ruppert said: “From what I understand from talking to people there, there was a discussion there about do we wanna delay the game again or do we wanna do this."

If they had agreed to a further delay, it would have been their third to date and that was apparently something most staff wanted to avoid, Ruppert added: "from what I understand, it was a mass majority agreeing to the six-day workweek."

Ruppert noted the cultural difference between America and Poland, stating that "no one I spoke to over there saw it as crunch."

It is worth remembering that Polish law protects employees working extra hours, they are entitled to compensation for their time and perhaps that makes a difference in how they approach these issues. Cyberpunk 2077 getting another delay would have likely cost it sales during the big next-gen transition period and could have possibly meant it missed the Christmas period entirely.

Crunch is the last thing we want for staff but it is worth considering these initial reports aren’t always representative of the bigger picture, and there may be other factors at play. Remember this the next time you want to tweet abuse at a publisher, not that you should be doing that anyway.