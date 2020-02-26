Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed for Xbox Series X - and it'll be a free upgrade for Xbox One owners

CD Projekt Red have confirmed via Twitter that Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be heading to the Xbox Series X at some point - and it'll be free for anyone who buys the game on Xbox One following the precedent Microsoft is setting with their own output.

In the tweet, embedded below, the company say "Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available."

This is the first non-Microsoft offering that will follow the 'Smart Delivery' aspect of the next generation Xbox and it'll be interesting to see how Sony respond - will the same free upgrade be available for people who buy the PlayStation 4 version and then move onto the PlayStation 5?