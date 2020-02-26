Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed for Xbox Series X - and it'll be a free upgrade for Xbox One owners

Platforms: Microsoft Xbox Series X
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published
Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed for Xbox Series X - and it'll be a free upgrade for Xbox One owners

CD Projekt Red have confirmed via Twitter that Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be heading to the Xbox Series X at some point - and it'll be free for anyone who buys the game on Xbox One following the precedent Microsoft is setting with their own output.

In the tweet, embedded below, the company say "Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available."

This is the first non-Microsoft offering that will follow the 'Smart Delivery' aspect of the next generation Xbox and it'll be interesting to see how Sony respond - will the same free upgrade be available for people who buy the PlayStation 4 version and then move onto the PlayStation 5?

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags
Category news

Latest Articles