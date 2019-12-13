Cyberpunk 2077: Meet the team behind the music...

CD Projekt Red have released a behind the scenes video looking at the people behind the music of Cyberpunk 2077. The video features a look at the artists that have recorded music that will soundtrack your time in the game's 'Night City' including Run the Jewels, Refused, Grimes, A$AP Rocky, Gazelle Twin, Ilan Rubin, Richard Devine, Nina Kraviz, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy, and Tina Guo. Grimes also appeared at The Game Awards last night performing one of her tracks from the game. You can watch that below. The artist, also known by her real name of Claire Elise Boucher, will also feature as a character called Lizzy Wizzy in the game and she'll be a "hugely popular pop star in the Cyberpunk universe".

