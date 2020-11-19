Currys PC World cancel PlayStation 5 launch due to accidentally selling consoles early

Currys PC World has been forced to cancel their planned PS5 launch day because an unspecified number of customers were able to place orders well before the intended release time.

All of these orders have since been cancelled, leading to the chain deciding to scrap plans to sell any more units today while they deal with this mess.

The popular UK chain was supposed to begin selling PS5s at 9am GMT but customers were getting through and registering sales as early as 5:30am. . Initially, Currys postponed the start time from 9am to 11am, before cancelling entirely.

Given the sudden and rather drastic measures taken, it would be safe to assume a substantial number of their available stock was snatched up before 9am. Many customers who have been refunded will have to wait for the money to return to their account before attempting to find a new retailer, this is a problem for anyone itching to get the latest Sony system today.

I hope anyone scrambling to find a replacement PS5 manages to get lucky, it will be ruthless out there, and screw-ups like this (that are out of the consumer's control) do not help matters.