Since releasing as one of the free games bundled with PS Plus for August, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been one of the most popular games being played this summer. In order to stand out from the crowd though, you'll want to look good, and in Fall Guys that means crowns which, barring the three crowns you earn as part of the battle pass, you can only get by coming first in show.

Considering that you’ll be wanting at least 5 crowns to buy something snazzy from the store, you’re going to have to scale Fall Mountain or navigate the Hex-A-Gone to be the last one standing, or any of the other final round courses if you don't want to be rocking that hot dog costume for another month.

Thankfully, those of you still waiting to taste glory in Fall Guys can still dress your flailing jellybean in the latest gear, with news that Season 2 will see a heap more golden crowns as rewards.

The post from the game’s official Twitter account makes clear that some users have felt left out with their lack of crowns and the developers have sought to rectify the issue in Season 2, with “over 600% more golden crowns" being added as rewards; since there were only 3 in the first season that'll work out to over 20 when the new season drops.

Season 2, announced during the opening night of Gamescom 2020, is taking the beans to a more medieval time, and yes, you will be able to wobble about as a little dragon or knight, even if you're still struggling to win those elusive crowns.