Cris Tales, the upcoming JRPG inspired by Chrono Trigger, has been delayed until 2021

Modus Games have announced their upcoming JRPG inspired title Cris Tales will be pushed back from its original 17th November release date to early 2021.

Cris Tales is a stunning looking tribute to the classic 16-bit era JRPGs like Final Fantasy VI and Chrono Trigger, particularly the latter with its time-hopping storyline. The game comes with a gorgeous, modern art style that recalls the likes of Persona 5, making it look like a perfect blend of modern classics with the classics of the golden age of JRPGs.

The game has been highly anticipated since its reveal at E3 2019, where it won many nominations and accolades, including Best Indie Game and was recently nominated for Best Indie Game and Best RPG at Gamescom 2020.

“The decision to delay was a tough one, but was made to ensure that the developers at Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK have a chance to bring the best version of Cris Tales to fans anxiously awaiting its release,” said Christina Seelye, CEO of Modus Games.

It’s not all bad news, at least, as retail copies of Cris Tales are now available to pre-order on all platforms with a bonus poster - and excited players can sample a demo on the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, Xbox Store, Steam, or GOG to tide them over in the meantime.

Cris Tales will be coming to both current and next-gen consoles, releasing on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Stadia in early 2021. Unless you’re a time traveller, I guess.