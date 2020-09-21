Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time gets a lively new trailer

Crash Bandicoot has seen a major comeback this generation after the beloved N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled remasters, so it’s great to see everyone’s favourite jorts wearing marsupial having one last hoorah this generation before we move on to pastures new. This time from Toys for Bob, the devs behind the popular Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

The latest trailer is out now and continues to look like a really good time.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming 2nd October, we will be sure to cover it for you.