Crackdown 2 devs Ruffian Games join Rockstar family as Rockstar Dundee

The developer of Crackdown 2, once known as Ruffian Games, has seemingly undergone a re-branding under the Rockstar banner; now going by the name Rockstar Dundee.

As per documents filed on the UK’s Companies House registrar, and first noticed by TheGamer, Ruffian Games became Rockstar Dundee on 6th October after Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, took ownership of the studio on 1st October. This appears to have been in the works for a while, with the studio announcing it was working with Rockstar Games on am unspecified title back in October 2019.

There is an interesting symmetry to all of this news; Ruffian Games was founded in 2008 by two former employees of Realtime Worlds, the studio responsible the original Crackdown, and Ruffian would take over the franchise after Realtime Worlds shut down in 2010. Adding further layers to this, Realtime Worlds was founded by David Jones, one of the creators of the original Grand Theft Auto.

There is no indication on what projects Rockstar Dundee are working on but it would be a safe bet to say it probably involves either preparing GTA V for its third generation debut, as the studio had experience porting titles for new generations after working on Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Or they could be pouring their energy into Rockstar’s big moneymaker, GTA Online, which has seen a slowdown on major updates during the pandemic.