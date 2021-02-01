Controversial Fallout: New Vega mod, The Frontier, is back online with removed content

Content warning: This story contains sensitive subject matter of a sexual nature that may cause some readers distress.

Fallout: Frontier was touted as one of the biggest Fallout: New Vegas mods ever, but was hit with a wave of controversy following its release and was subsequently pulled.

Players noted some extreme sexual content in the game, including an NPC that your character could verbally abuse into becoming a sex slave and a side quest involving a race of lizard people who had sex with humans.

Then came the revelation that one of the key developers posted paedophilic content on their personal art space. At this point, the mod was removed, while the development team tried to remove the developer's troubling content.

The Frontier is now back online at NexusMods. Not only has the controversial developer's work been removed by several other contributors having requested their content be removed from the released product.

As per project lead tgspy, "multiple characters' worth of voice acting" has been removed from The Frontier after several contributors "requested that they not be associated with the project going forward". Artists have also asked for their content to be removed and the music for the "breach outreach" radio station was removed at the request of the composer.

Most importantly, however, is the removal of dangerous sexual content from the game. The lines about sexual slavery have been removed, along with an inappropriate line from an underage character. The lizard-people have been locked out of the current build, for the time being, but will be made available as an optional bit of DLC so anyone unsettled by this content will not have to worry about playing it.

Thanks, but no thanks.

The team has also apparently modified or removed "a few pieces of questionable content mod wide," although nothing was specified by the development team.

"We recognise that these topics were not handled tactfully, however, there was never any malicious intent behind the writing of the lines," tgspy said.

The mod still plans to have a future on Steam although the Steam page is currently hidden while the developers deal with issues with the game launcher. Originally, the project lead suggested the next upload would be the "final build" of The Frontier, but that is likely to be delayed as they attempt to replace missing lines of dialogue and other content.