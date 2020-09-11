Control’s Deluxe Edition accidentally upgrades to Ultimate Edition, despite Remedy claiming it was impossible

Remedy and 505 Games expected Control fans to purchase the game all over again, in the form of the Ultimate Edition, in order to be eligible for a next-gen upgrade. They claimed in deeply vague terms that an upgrade for the existing base title or Deluxe Edition was impossible when countless over companies were offering free upgrades with no fuss.

Welp.

Turns out it is entirely possible to upgrade players to the Ultimate Edition with no fuss. A slew of users on ResetEra reported the same thing but 505 Games have already scrambled and pulled the license.

So it was entirely within their power to offer existing customers the Ultimate Edition, they just don’t want to, they want you to buy the game all over again.

This is not a good look. They will either have to weather an unholy shitstorm of bad press from their customers or U-turn on the matter and offer the upgrade to their users after all. They lose either way and, frankly, they deserve it for the way they have behaved.

While the game itself is very well received, such as in our TDF Silver review, this approach is not how you foster good relations with the consumer. Do better.