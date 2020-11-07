Control: Ultimate Edition’s next-gen upgrade has been delayed

Remedy Entertainment has announced the PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade for Control: Ultimate Edition has been delayed until “early 2021.”

Control will be playable on next-gen systems through their backwards compatibility which will most likely improve the original game’s recurring frame rate issues, but fans will have to wait a little longer for a fully polished upgrade.

“We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it,” the studio explained via Twitter.

This delay is unlikely to solve Control’s biggest issue at present, the lack of a clear upgrade path for existing owners of the original base game or Deluxe Editions. Publisher 505 explained in a controversial decision earlier this year that existing copies of Control would not be eligible for a next-gen upgrade and players would need to buy the game again in its Ultimate Edition form to get a free next-gen upgrade, which hardly makes it free at that point. Additionally, the publisher has offered no way for existing players to upgrade their versions of the game to an Ultimate Edition for a nominal fee, even though it has been proven to be entirely possible by players when the game accidentally unlocked for them.

The decision to deny existing players a free next-gen upgrade goes counter go the general mood among other developers and publishers, who have been offering free upgrades to every title from older titles such as Rainbow 6 or The Witcher 3, to newer releases like Cyberpunk 2077.

It would be beneficial to all involved in the making of Control to reconsider their current stance, they certainly have the time now.