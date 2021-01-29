Control: Ultimate Edition owners are pissed; demanding refunds following PS Plus announcement

Existing owners of Control: Ultimate Edition are calling for refunds on the PlayStation 5 after it was announced that Remedy's acclaimed shooter will be joining the PS Plus line-up for February.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding publisher 505 Games' handing of Control: Ultimate Edition. It started with the sheer gall of asking previous Control owners to simply rebuy the game in Ultimate Edition form to be eligible for a next-gen upgrade, vaguely claiming it was impossible to upgrade the base edition of Control to the Ultimate Edition. That was clearly nonsense as Control owners discovered they could access Control: Ultimate Edition when the game accidentally unlocked for them.

Many fans have bought Control: Ultimate Edition on the PS4 and PS5 to take advantage of that next-gen upgrade and now Sony will be giving it away as part of the PS Plus line-up next month. If fans had waited a few weeks, they would have been able to get it as part of their monthly subscription to the service. Understandably, fans feel cheated by this game once again.

Unfortunately, it looks like these demands will not be met as PlayStation refunds are handled through Sony's platform rather than 5o5 or Remedy. The PlayStation Store has a 14-day refund policy for purchases, provided you have not begun downloading or streaming the content in question. Pre-orders can be cancelled at any point up until the game launches or 14 days after release, providing you have not begun downloading or streaming it.

This is one final kick to the consumer's teeth from a game that has consistently made the wrong decisions at every turn. If there is any response from 505 Games, Remedy, or Sony, we will let you know. But I would not hold your breath for good news.