Control: Ultimate Edition is coming but current Control owners won’t get a free next-gen upgrade

Control was a well designed, atmospheric shooter (check out our review for Control) which has since spawned one DLC expansion (check out our review for Control: The Foundation) with one final expansion set for later this month with the Alan Wake crossover event called AWE. Both Control and The Foundation suffered from notable performance issues that got in the way of a great concept and a layered, intelligent combat system so there was always the hopes for a smoother, more fine-tuned take on this game.

It appears that is happening with Control: Ultimate Edition, which will offer the Control base game and both expansion packs in one place, and it will be coming to Steam, the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as both of the new next-gen systems. Owners of Control: Ultimate Edition on the PS4 and Xbox One will receive a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X when the title launches on those systems.

Owners of regular Control, on the other hand? Well, they can go screw themselves, apparently.

In the Ultimate Edition announcement post on the official Control website, it is made clear that next-gen upgrades will only be available to those who bought the Ultimate Edition on PS4 and Xbox One. People who have already played the severely compromised current-gen iteration of Control, who want to try the game again with more horsepower behind it, will need to buy the game again.

When most major publishers such as CD Projekt Red, Bethesda and even Square Enix (who are making some appallingly anti-consumer decisions themselves) are offering next-gen upgrades for free, no questions asked, it is frankly insane that 505 Games are trying to pull this move.

Control is a perfectly good game, both the base title and first expansion received a 7/10 score here, but is it really worth buying a glorified GOTY Edition just to play it without those staggering frame rate drops? Not really. This is no way to treat an audience that already put down money for your title and your expansion pass. Do better, 505.