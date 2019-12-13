Control: Expeditions, a 'Time Limited Endgame Mode', is out now.

Control was one of the gaming highlights of the year so it's good to know that the game remains part of development plans at Remedy. The latest announcement coming out of The Game Awards is that the game will be getting a new free update that adds a time-limited endgame mode called Expeditions - and it's available to download now!

This update will be available on all platforms from and was previously mentioned in this Sony PlayStation blog.

Publisher, 505 Games, said that Expeditions offers "challenging new end-game content in which Jesse must help Security Chief Arish explore the mysterious Formation and its strange surroundings. Here you will face some of the greatest challenges the Oldest House has to throw at you."

