Congratulations, it’s a DoomGuy! 1993’s Doom playable on a pregnancy test

Foone Turing, a programmer based out of California and now an absolute living legend, has managed to get the original 1993 version of Doom running inside a pregnancy test taking the “Will it run Doom?” challenge to the next level.

Foone started by getting video playback of Doom running on the small display, first shared on the 5th.

After the success of that test run, Foone got to work running the actual software and today he shared his success.

While Foone did replace the display and microcontroller to make it playable, meaning the only part of the original tester is the plastic shell, the idea of getting Doom running at this scale is still an insane work of genius.

Once upon a time, Doom was such a monster install that v1.1 required four floppy disks to install and downloads taxed the id servers so much that they frequently crashed due to the demand. Now we have this thing running on a device people pee on to see if they are pregnant. What a world.