Concept art from cancelled Jade Empire successor surfaces online

Back before Bioware had Dragon Age and Mass Effect, they released two RPGs that lay the foundations for those later series. While Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is cited as one of the best games in that franchise, Jade Empire didn't receive as much love.

Knights of the Old Republic was given a sequel, but Jade Empire remained a standalone title, as the company focused on their new IPs Mass Effect and Dragon Age. At least that's what we thought, as Bioware art director Matt Rhodes has started 2021 sharing concept art over on his Instagram page for a spiritual successor to the 2005 title on the original Xbox, in the form of the near-future RPG Revolver.

"Beginning its life as a sequel to Jade Empire, Revolver evolved and changed course many times throughout its development," Rhodes stated. "It was recently revealed in more detail in the book "BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development. To celebrate, I sifted through the archives and blew 15 years of dust off some of my favourite pieces from that project." You can check out some of the art below."

Image credit: Matt Rhodes

Stepping away from the martial arts and Chinese mythology that Jade Empire was based around, Revolver was going to feature demonic businessmen in a world that keeps its predecessor's influence while moving in a more cyberpunk direction.

Apparently in development between 2005 and 2008 (thanks, Eurogamer), the game would've involved an urban sandbox for players to explore and parkour through, moving away from the linearity seen in Jade Empire into a more open-world experience. It was never to be, as the project was cancelled before Dragon Age: Origins released and we will probably never see it.

Image credit: Matt Rhodes

Bioware has moved on it seems, and with both new Dragon Age and Mass Effect titles in the works, it's hard to imagine the studio digging up a fifteen-year-old project. Not when they have projects like Anthem to work on, at least.