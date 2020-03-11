Command & Conquer Remastered Collection revealed

There aren't many games that are more influential than Command & Conquer and now the remastered editions of the original game and Command & Conquer: Red Alert are set to release on PC on 5th June.

Check out the first reveal trailer above.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is being created alongside the C&C community, where the project was publicly revealed in October 2018 to gather community insight before development began. An active Community Council has been involved since early pre-production with 24/7 access to the development team. The title features rebuilt graphics and textures with support up to 4K resolution, along with an over seven-hour soundtrack remastered by the renowned original composer Frank Klepacki. The community has helped shape the enhancements of the game through highly requested features like revamped UI, updated controls and a Map Editor for fans to showcase their creations. Multiplayer has been rebuilt from the ground up to support a modern online experience with custom games, 1v1 quick match, Elo-based matchmaking, leaderboards, replays and much more.

The Command & Conquer series helped cement the foundation of the RTS genre’s core gameplay when Command & Conquer: Tiberium Dawn was released in 1995, introducing innovative faction mechanics with asymmetric unit creation and technology trees for a highly strategic experience. In addition to gameplay, the series pushed the boundaries for storytelling with its unique and lighthearted full-motion video (FMV) cutscenes, ultimately creating one of the most recognized villains in games with Kane, the megalomaniac leader of The Brotherhood of Nod. In Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, Earth has been overrun by Tiberium and while GDI (Global Defense Initiative) aims to contain the material, The Brotherhood of Nod looks to harness its power, leading to all-out war between the factions. Command & Conquer: Red Alert is set in an alternate universe where the Soviet Union wages war on the Allies in a fun, action-packed, tactical RTS game.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection will retail at £17.99 and will be available via Steam and Origin.