Codemasters announce F1 2020 for release in July

Platforms: PC | Sony PlayStation 4 | Microsoft Xbox One
Codemasters have announced the 10th July release in the next instalment in the F1 series - F1 2020. The new release includes new circuits, split-screen head to head play and a new Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition.

In a series of firsts for the F1 franchise, F1 2020 offers ‘My Team’. This major new game mode allows players to create their F1 team and take their place alongside the established 2020 line-up, with a new driver-manager experience offering a unique insight into the world of F1.

My Team and the well-established and critically acclaimed Career mode will allow players more flexibility with the choice of three season lengths. Players can choose from the original full 22 race season, and shorter 10 and 16 race season options, which now includes Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort.

For social play with friends, two-player split-screen makes its welcome return, alongside a host of new options designed to help new players and adjust the F1 challenge to match their expertise. These modes are in addition to the core F1 and F2 racing experiences which remain as challenging as ever for those who love the intensity of simulation racing.

Fans who purchase the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition will get to drive as the legendary German driver Michael Schumacher in four of his most iconic cars. Players will also receive exclusive content including themed car liveries and driver customisation items, including a unique podium celebration. The four cars included in the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition are:

  • 1991: Jordan 191
  • 1994: Benetton B194
  • 1995: Benetton B195
  • 2000: Ferrari F1-2000

