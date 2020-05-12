Civilization VI continues to grow with a new season pass

Civilization games have thrived on DLC that has with each generation massively improved the gameplay allowing for new concepts and balancing to take place post release. Few would argue that their favourite version of each generation was the core game without one of the key DLC packs that has been brought to the table post release.

Civilzation 6 has, to date, already had a number of major expansions alongside the smaller updates and now it is getting a season pass that will cover all of the releases between now and March 2021 and will grant the owners six DLC packs starting with the Maya & Gran Colombia Pack. This DLC will add leaders from each civilization, a new Apocalypse game more, new City States, Resources and Natural Wonders and will be available from 21st May.

Alongside each pack will be an exclusive Persona Pack that will only be available to those who have bought the season pass.

The Season Pass will retail at £32.99 across all platforms that the game has been released on to date. Each DLC pack will also be available individually. Anyone who purchases the Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass will receive exclusive bonuses - the Teddy Roosevelt and Catherine De Medici Persona Packs.

Each Persona Pack contains a brand-new take on a favourite leader, with a new leader model and background, new gameplay bonuses and an updated agenda that reflects the changes to the leader’s personality. “Rough Rider Teddy” excels at keeping the peace on his home continent, while “Magnificence Catherine” can use Luxuries to overwhelm the world with Culture and Tourism. The Persona Packs will be available with the second DLC Pack in July.

“It’s been four years since we first announced Civilization VI, and the support from fans and players has been overwhelming,” said Ed Beach, franchise lead designer at Firaxis Games. “After two giant expansions in Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm, four years’ worth of balance updates and more, Civilization VI has grown into the flagship title for the series.”

“We’re very excited to be adding even more content to Civilization VI, ensuring long time players and franchise newcomers have something fresh to look forward to in the months to come,” added Anton Strenger, lead game designer at Firaxis Games. “By delivering new content on a regularly scheduled basis, we’ll have more opportunities than ever with the New Frontier Pass to connect with our community as we actively develop and deliver content.”