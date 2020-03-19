Cities Skylines shows no sign of slowing down with yet more DLC! Sunset Harbor is set for release on PC and consoles next week

Colossal and Paradox have announced that Cities Skylines is set to receive yet another expansion with Cities Skylines: Sunset Harbor. Watch the announcement trailer above.

The expansion, which is set for release on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, is set for release on 26th March and brings with it the following new features:

  • Underwater Friends - Explore the new fishing industry with control over fishing boats at sea and fish farms, adding a new commercial element to your city. Ensure that four new policies are followed so that businesses can deliver the freshest fish to grocery stores.
  • Water Water Everywhere - No open water sources? Not a problem with Water Treatment Plants that process waste water for additional uses.
  • Find Your Route - Explore new bus systems for transporting your citizens, including the Intercity Bus Service for transit between cities on the highway. The Trolleybus Service provides an eco-friendly travel method with electric power sources from overhead wires.
  • Fly In Style - Circumvent traffic altogether by taking to the skies in the Passenger Helicopter service, connecting people and places in a whole new way. The Aviation Club building also encourages small plane owners to take part in recreational flying, adding to the attractiveness and entertainment of a city.
  • Five New Maps - Find a spot for the perfect city to build! Sunset Harbor includes a variety of different maps featuring boreal, tropical and temperate locales.
  • All Together Now - Transport hubs connect different public transport networks, easing the transition between different modes of transportation for your citizens.
  • Stash Your Trash - Upgrade waste management capabilities with Transfer Facilities that allow for easier handling of trash without compromising the city layout and high land value.

In addition to the Sunset Harbor expansion, Paradox have also announced additional content launching next week to entice architects and delight the senses, including a new Content Creator Pack and a new Radio Station. More details will be shared soon, and these content packs will launch for all platforms on March 26, 2020.

