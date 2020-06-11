Chivalry 2 coming to current and next gen consoles with Cross Play in tow

Tripwire Interactive and Torn Banner Studios have announced that in addition to launching on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One their upcoming medieval combat game, Chivalry 2, is also heading to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 - and all owners will be able to play with their friends regardless of which platform they buy on thanks to Cross Play being part of the game from the start.

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era –from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, sprawling castle sieges, and more. Dominate massive battlefields while catapults tear the earth apart as players lay siege to castles, set fire to villages, and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps.

“Seeing Torn Banner's Chivalry 2 shaping up to be an incredible sequel that is a generational leap for the first person slasher genre we knew it was something players on many platforms would love,” said John Gibson, CEO and Co-owner of Tripwire Interactive. “Today, we’re extremely happy to announce that the next great Chivalry experience will be available on consoles and feature crossplay enabling players everywhere to hack and slash together!”