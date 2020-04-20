Chinatown Detective Agency meets crowdfunding target and announces Nintendo Switch edition stretch goal

Platforms: PC | Nintendo Switch
Chinatown Detective Agency meets crowdfunding target and announces Nintendo Switch edition stretch goal

With seven days to spare, the Carmen Sandiego-inspired cybernoir adventure/management game Chinatown Detective Agency, has hit its initial targets and with seven days to spare a new Nintendo Switch stretch goal has been announced.

Inspired by the Carmen Sandiego classics, Chinatown Detective Agency takes you across Singapore and the world as freshly minted Private Investigator Amira Darma. Hunt down leads, clues, and elusive criminals in an attempt to bring some semblance of justice to a world in chaos. Use real-world research and investigation to crack tough cases, manage your time, money, and staff to keep you and your agency afloat, and make impossible choices to untangle the web of conspiracies that threaten to push the Lion City over the edge.

An alpha version of the game is available via the Kickstarter page...

