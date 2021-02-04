Check out this comparison of the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition graphics with the originals

While the hype train continues to roll along for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, check out this video for a side-by-side comparison to how the new remasters stack up against the original releases.

While the game engine has not been replaced, you can see just how much BioWare have got out of the old engine, with massively improved lighting and textures. The footage seen above looks like a brand new game. Characters have a more tangible quality, the epic wide shots have more detail, everything looks much richer without betraying what made us love the original game's look.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will bring (most of) the classic trilogy to PC, PS4, Xbox One, with support for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X on 14th May 2021.