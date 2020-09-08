CD Projekt shoot down microtransactions rumour for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt came under some fire the other day after a misunderstanding led fans to believe Cyberpunk 2077 would contain microtransactions after the publisher had promised this would not be a part of the base game.

In a recent financial earnings call, CD Projekt boss Adam Kicinski addressed how the publisher was looking to monetise content in Cyberpunk 2077 without intruding on the player's enjoyment.

"Well, we are never aggressive towards our fans," he said. "We treat them fair and we're friendly. So of course not, we won't be aggressive. But you can expect great things to be bought. The goal is to design the monetisation in a way that makes people happy spending money. And no, I'm not cynical. I'm not trying to hide something. It's about giving the feeling of value, always.”

He went on to say, “Same as with our base game, our single-player games. We want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products. Same with microtransactions. So you can expect them, of course, and Cyberpunk 2077 is a great setting to sell things, but it won't be aggressive. So it won't upset gamers, but it will make them happy. That's our goal at least."

This was actually addressing the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer component, which will be shipped separately to the base game, and is not expected to see release until 2021 at the earliest. The intention was to add microtransactions to the multiplayer, a reasonable move given these multiplayer services are not cheap, and even then the intention was to make them non-intrusive (so likely just cosmetics).

Kicinski clearly misspoke and something was lost in translation, so Fans were upset at the idea that the single-player campaign would contain microtransactions after being promised none.

CD Projekt Red confirmed the matter in a series of tweets.

CD Projekt has form for being one of the most consumer-friendly publishers in the industry. GOG has some of the friendliest refund policies out of all the major digital retailers, The Witcher 3 provided frequent free DLC on top of modestly priced expansions that were bigger than many full AAA releases, and Cyberpunk 2077 promises to do the same. If they say they won’t be gouging their customers, it is reasonable to believe them.