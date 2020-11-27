CD Projekt Red will not be revealing Cyberpunk 2077 expansions ahead of release

CD Projekt Red has decided to postpone any expansion announcements surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 until post-release. The original plan was to give rabid fans a look at what the future holds for Cyberpunk 2077, after completing it sure to be a massive base game, but now any announcements will be held off until Q1 2021.

Rather than teasing players with more of a game that they still haven't had a chance to play due to repeated delays, risking the agitation of an already irritable fanbase, CD Projekt Red have opted to bite their tongue until the game is released. CEO Adam Kiciński said during a financial call (transcribed by Seeking Alpha): "The initial plan was to [reveal the Cyberpunk expansions] before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects."

On top of this, we are also expected to hear more about Cyberpunk 2077's rumoured multiplayer component early 2021.

And while we weren't expecting to see Cyberpunk 2077's mysterious multiplayer component for a while, we should now find out more about that in Q1 next year too.

"Regarding multiplayer, we haven't announced any date so far and actually, right now, it's not the -- I mean, it's not the moment to talk about any business model for multiplayer," Kiciński said. "We'll share our thoughts about next year once we will update our strategy. It will happen in Q1 next year, and that will be after releasing Cyberpunk and that will be the right moment to discuss deeper or all key aspects around future releases."

Cyberpunk 2077 will be hitting PC, Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, on 10th December. Backwards compatibility for PS5 and Xbox Series X is also available ahead of a next-gen upgrade sometime next year.

On top of this recent news, you can also check out the latest gameplay trailer or nod your head rhythmically to the latest Run The Jewels music video taken from the official soundtrack.