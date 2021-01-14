CD Projekt issue video apology with a promise to customers

After Cyberpunk 2077's turbulent launch ranged from critical acclaim on PC to absolute outrage over the base old-gen console release; CD Projekt has been scrambling to fix things as console gamers abandon the game in droves, demanding refunds to the point where the PSN Store needed to de-list the game a week after release to prevent anyone else from buying it.

There have been regular hotfixes, but issues persist, compounded with reports that a Polish consumer protection agency is investigating the Cyberpunk 2077 launch to determine if they misled customers, which could lead to the company being fined 10% of their annual earnings.

Yesterday, CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwinski released a video apology that attempts to explain where things went wrong and presenting a road map for fixing and supporting the game for the next few years.

In the video, Iwinski explained that the studio underestimated the significant hardware gap between the PC and current-gen consoles. The game was initially built to perform at a top-level on PC and attempts were made to optimise it for the PS4 and Xbox One. The main culprit was Cyberpunk 2077's in-game streaming system, which had to load a lot of information in a condensed space due to the sheer density of visual and audio information in Night City, on top of all the interlinking games systems. A good quality PC or next-gen console has the benefit of SSD loading, which offers the ability to load a lot of data quickly. Old-gen consoles lack that key tech and that seemed to be the big problem facing Cyberpunk devs but they pushed ahead.

Iwinski went on to say, "Every change and improvement needed to be tested, and as it turned out, our testing did not show a big part of the issues you are experiencing while playing the game. As we got closer to the final release, we saw significant improvements each and every day, and we really believed we would deliver in the final day zero update."

The COVID-19 pandemic also presented logistical issues for the studio as many were forced to work from home, rather than in a team environment where directors could oversee everything in person. Iwinski acknowledged that "a lot of the dynamics we normally take for granted got lost over video calls or email. And we took that hit too."

Following this apology, Iwinski set out to explain the road map for improvements going forward. Usually, post-launch, road maps are about future DLC and expansions but obviously, circumstances have forced CD Projekt Red's road map to look a little different. Original plans have been pushed back to make way for crucial patches. Following the hotfixes at the end of last year, CDPR will now be issuing some major patches, the first arriving in the next 10 days and a "more significant" patch in the weeks following. These intend to fix many of the bugs facing players across all platforms.

Moving into the rest of 2021, more patches will be issued regularly alongside the previously planned free DLC. The next-gen console upgrade is planned for the second half of the year.

A recurring sentiment in the video is emphasising CD Projekt's reputation as a pro-consumer company and I think that gets to the core of why this launch disaster was so keenly felt. They did have an incredible reputation, both in terms of the quality of their releases but in their relationship with customers, that is always going makes this sort of thing feel less like a disappointment and more like a betrayal. I cannot imagine people being this upset about a bad EA launch, for example.

In my PC review of Cyberpunk 2077, I praised the game for raising the bar in open-world gaming, and I absolutely stand by that. The artists at CD Projekt Red created an incredible game, and I sincerely hope these updates can bring other gamers a little closer to experiencing the game I loved.