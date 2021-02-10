CD Projekt hit by cyber attack; source code and documents held to ransom

CD Projekt's bad fortunes continued this week as they revealed they were the target of a cyber attack.

Through a Twitter statement, CD Projekt explained that an unidentified perpetrator breached their systems and collected confidential data from the company. They are holding the data to ransom, threatening to release the contents to the media and, by their estimation, will see investors lose trust in them and their stock plummet.

The company said some of their devices had been encrypted by the attack. They claim their backups remain intact and they are currently restoring their data.

Attached to the statement is a copy of the ransom note left by the culprit. They claim to have dumped full copies of the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and an unreleased version of Witcher 3. On top of this, they claim to have dumped all documents relating to accounting, admin, legal, HR and investor relations, among others.

A follow-up tweet assured former employees that no personal data had been compromised: "To our ex employees: As of this moment, we don't possess evidence that any of your personal data was accessed. However, we still recommend caution (i.e. enabling fraud alerts)."

CD Projekt stated it would "not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data" and it is working with law enforcement, IT specialists, and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office to investigate the incident.

Regardless of how mad you may be about the state of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles, this sort of action cannot be condoned because, even if the revelations did impact the company's standing in the market, we all know that crap rolls downhill. It will be the people lower down the company line who suffer any possible consequences from this.