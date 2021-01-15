Capcom tease a Resident Evil showcase for next week

Capcom is getting ready to unleash all manner of habitational horrors with a new Resident Evil showcase planned for next Thursday.

This showcase will take place on 21st January at 2 PM PST (10 PM GMT) and will be bringing world-first gameplay footage and a brand new trailer for Resident Evil (8) Village, plus more Resident Evil news. Perhaps a Resident Evil 4 Remake? Please?

The showcase was announced via a snappy, sinister teaser trailer that can be viewed below.

Here are a few of the things we know about Resident Evil Village so far. We also know it is set to be the longest RE Engine game to date. Meanwhile, the original Resident Evil made it onto our 10 Greatest Horror Games Of All Time list; follow the link to see where it landed.