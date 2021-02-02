Capcom further provokes the horny internet by revealing Tall Vampire Lady's height

Capcom has confirmed the height of Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu, the Tall Vampire Lady that the internet is currently thirsting over like a lost plane crash survivor in the desert.

In a tweet, Resident Evil Village art director Tomonori Takano said the team at Capcom were not expecting the fanbase to take to Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters quite so enthusiastically, but it has made the development team "extremely happy." Throwing the fanbase a bone (phrasing), Takano has revealed that Lady Dimitrescu is 9'6" if you include her hat and high heels.

Lady Dimitrescu could probably step on Resident Evil 2's Mr X and, given how the rest of the planet seems to respond to her, I imagine Mr X would be fine with that.

Of course, this is a Resident Evil game so we can expect Lady Dimitrescu to transform into something far more ghastly. And we should prepare ourselves for the people who still get horny over that. We know they're out there.