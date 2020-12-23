Cannon Fodder, Mega-Lo-Mania and Sensible Soccer are heading to Evercade as part of the CodeMasters collection

We love Evercade - it's giving a whole new lease of life to classic games via the release of a number of themed cartridges. The latest announcement is possibly the most exciting so far as it brings together a number of classic games from the Sensible Software library as part of a wider CodeMaster's Collection.

There are 17 8 and 16-bit games that include the utterly brilliant Cannon Fodder, Mega-Lo-Mania and the best football game of all time - Sensible Soccer.

On top of that there are a bunch of other great games including the fantastic platformer CJ's Elephant Antics and the previously unreleased Tennis All-Stars which was eventually upgraded and released as Pete Sampras Tennis.

The full list of games in this release is:

Sensible Soccer - International Edition Cannon Fodder Big Nose Freaks Out Tennis All-Stars Mega-Lo-Mania Big Nose the Caveman Cosmic Spacehead Psycho Pinball Bee 52 MiG 29 - Soviet Fighter The Ultimate Stuntman Super Skidmarks Boomerang Kid Linus Spacehead CJ’s Elephant Antics F-16 Renegade Stunt Buggies

Evercade CodeMasters Collection 1 is set for release in the middle of 2021.