Cannon Fodder, Mega-Lo-Mania and Sensible Soccer are heading to Evercade as part of the CodeMasters collection

We love Evercade - it's giving a whole new lease of life to classic games via the release of a number of themed cartridges. The latest announcement is possibly the most exciting so far as it brings together a number of classic games from the Sensible Software library as part of a wider CodeMaster's Collection.

There are 17 8 and 16-bit games that include the utterly brilliant Cannon Fodder, Mega-Lo-Mania and the best football game of all time - Sensible Soccer.

On top of that there are a bunch of other great games including the fantastic platformer CJ's Elephant Antics and the previously unreleased Tennis All-Stars which was eventually upgraded and released as Pete Sampras Tennis.

The full list of games in this release is:

  1. Sensible Soccer - International Edition
  2. Cannon Fodder
  3. Big Nose Freaks Out
  4. Tennis All-Stars
  5. Mega-Lo-Mania
  6. Big Nose the Caveman
  7. Cosmic Spacehead
  8. Psycho Pinball
  9. Bee 52
  10. MiG 29 - Soviet Fighter
  11. The Ultimate Stuntman
  12. Super Skidmarks
  13. Boomerang Kid
  14. Linus Spacehead
  15. CJ’s Elephant Antics
  16. F-16 Renegade
  17. Stunt Buggies

Evercade CodeMasters Collection 1 is set for release in the middle of 2021.

