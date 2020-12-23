Cannon Fodder, Mega-Lo-Mania and Sensible Soccer are heading to Evercade as part of the CodeMasters collection

Cannon Fodder, Mega-Lo-Mania and Sensible Soccer are heading to Evercade as part of the CodeMasters collectionPlatforms: Retro
We love Evercade - it's giving a whole new lease of life to classic games via the release of a number of themed cartridges. The latest announcement is possibly the most exciting so far as it brings together a number of classic games from the Sensible Software library as part of a wider CodeMaster's Collection.
There are 17 8 and 16-bit games that include the utterly brilliant Cannon Fodder, Mega-Lo-Mania and the best football game of all time - Sensible Soccer.
On top of that there are a bunch of other great games including the fantastic platformer CJ's Elephant Antics and the previously unreleased Tennis All-Stars which was eventually upgraded and released as Pete Sampras Tennis.
The full list of games in this release is:
- Sensible Soccer - International Edition
- Cannon Fodder
- Big Nose Freaks Out
- Tennis All-Stars
- Mega-Lo-Mania
- Big Nose the Caveman
- Cosmic Spacehead
- Psycho Pinball
- Bee 52
- MiG 29 - Soviet Fighter
- The Ultimate Stuntman
- Super Skidmarks
- Boomerang Kid
- Linus Spacehead
- CJ’s Elephant Antics
- F-16 Renegade
- Stunt Buggies
Evercade CodeMasters Collection 1 is set for release in the middle of 2021.