Call of the Sea coming to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X this year

Paradox and Raw Fury have announced Call of the Sea for release on the PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X at the end of 2020.

Set in the 1930s in the isolated reaches of the South Pacific, Call of the Sea sees you play as Norah, a woman who has crossed the ocean in a desperate search for her husband that has gone missing.

Having landed on a nameless, strange island paradise that was his last known location, your search will lead you to the discovery of remnants of a lost civilisation as you try to unlock puzzles and secrets that will reveal clues to the fate of your husband’s ill-fated expedition. But in the course of your search you soon come to realise that not everything on the island is as it seems…

An otherworldly tale of mystery and self-discovery, Call of the Sea is a love letter to the adventure game genre that follows one woman’s desperate journey – a journey driven by love and longing. What strange secrets of the past does the island hold, and what might she unearth in her quest for the truth?

Features: