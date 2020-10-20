Call of Duty: Warzone The Haunting of Verdansk adds Leatherface and Saw skins for Halloween event.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s The Haunting of Verdansk event starts today and promises to bring some Halloween spookiness to the hit battle royale game. Check out the excellent new trailer below.

With an eerie night time setting (with only a full moon for light, so be careful on those Moors), zombies, Leatherface, one of Jigsaw’s puppets and many more Halloween themed extras.

I’m just going to be one of those pedants for a moment and add that while the Saw puppet is undeniably iconic, it was never a costume that Jigsaw wore. It does not look nearly as creepy when it’s a full-grown man rather than a small, dodgy doll. The pig costume was right there, guys. There’s no way you haven’t seen at least one Saw movie to know this.

The Haunting of Verdansk looks like a lot of fun, though. It comes with a new “Trick or Treat” reward system, an awesome sounding Zombie Royale mode that allows undead Operators to eat the living combatants for a chance to rejoin the game, and a host of other frightful fun.

A closer look at what’s in store this Halloween season.

Call of Duty: Warzone? More like Call of... Spooky... Horrorzone?

Shut up, I tried.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s The Haunting of Verdansk event will be running until 3rd November.